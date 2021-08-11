In call, Biden commends Japan’s Suga for successful conduct of Olympics

US President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday and commended him on the successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the public health measures that allowed them to be held, a White House statement said. Biden also affirmed US support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, which start on Aug 24, it said.

Joe Biden (File Photo) Washington : “President Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and US Olympians,” the statement said, while noting “the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit.” Suga, an important ally for Biden in pushing back against China’s increasingly assertive behaviour, has suffered a dip in domestic support amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. A survey on Monday showed support for the prime minister was below 30% for the first time since he took office in September last year.