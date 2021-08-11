Resource-starved S’pore turns sewage into ultra-clean water

A tank for processed used water storage outside a water plant in Singapore

Singapore :

The tiny island nation has little in the way of natural water sources and has long had to rely principally on supplies from neighbouring Malaysia.





To boost self-sufficiency, the government has developed an advanced system for treating sewage involving a network of tunnels and high-tech plants.





Recycled wastewater can now meet 40 percent of Singapore’s water demand -- a figure that is expected to rise to 55 percent by 2060, according to the country’s water agency.





While most is used for industrial purposes, some of it is added to drinking water supplies in reservoirs in the city-state of 5.7 million people.





This is a contrast to most other countries -- 80 percent of the world’s wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused, according to UN estimates.





“Singapore lacks natural resources and it is limited in space, which is why we are always looking for ways to explore water sources and stretch our water supply,”said Low Pei Chin, chief engineer of the Public Utilities Board’s water reclamation department.