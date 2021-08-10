Ransacked Pak Hindu temple handed over to community after restoration

New Delhi :

Deputy Commissioner Khuram Shehzad said this on Monday while briefing Pakistan Army Commander of 60 brigade, Brig Mohsin Imtiaz and Chenab Rangers Sector Commander Adnan Danish, during their visit of the temple in Bhong town, some 60 km from Rahim Yar Khan, Dawn news reported.





The DC said that for the security of the temple, a boundary wall was also being constructed around it.





The report said the work on restoration of the idols, damaged during the attack on the temple, would be complete soon.





He said that all the expenses incurred on the temple's renovation would be recovered from the rioters involved in the attack.





He said police had prepared a comprehensive security plan for the temple and the Hindu families who had moved to other places during the violence would be brought back to Bhong town after clearance by police, the report added.





On the occasion, the Temple Committee member Mohan Jee said the local Hindu community was satisfied with the temple renovation work carried out by the district administration.





He added that it would take two months to complete the work on restoration of the idols in the temple and the experts for the purpose would be brought from Hyderabad.





He said the Hindu community would start performing the religious rites at the temple after the restoration of the idols.





Meanwhile, different local courts with powers of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) have so far sent some 100 suspects allegedly involved in the attack on judicial remand to the New Central Jail, Bahawalpur.





The suspects were produced before the courts by Rahim Yar Khan police during the last three days.





ATC Judge Nasir Hussain sent 38 suspects on judicial remand before proceeding on official/mandatory leave for a month on Saturday.





On Sunday, despite the official holiday, the police brought 14 suspects from Bhong and other places and produced them before the duty judge, Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhindhar as the ATC was closed for official holidays till August 29.





The duty judge sent them on judicial remand to the local central jail.





On Monday, the police produced another batch of suspects involved in the incident in the court for judicial remand, who were also sent to the jail by the duty ATC judge.