Iran welcomes boost of ties with France

Tehran :

During the call on Monday, Raisi called for development of relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, reports Xinhua news agency.





Raisi however, denounced the US for what he called the "violation" of commitments pertaining to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying "the Americans have blatantly breached their commitments by imposing new sanctions (on Iran) and have even extended the new sanctions to the humanitarian area".





He noted that "the rights of Iranian people must be ensured in any negotiation".





Macron congratulated Raisi on his inauguration, saying that "Iran and France can play a role in establishing peace and stability in the region through their cooperation".





As for the negotiations on the revival of the nuclear deal, Macron said that "we are looking for a solution to this issue and we hope the negotiations will start again".