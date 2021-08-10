Airstrikes Hit Houthi Reinforcements In Yemen's Marib

Sana :

Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition destroyed at least five pick-up vehicles carrying combatants of the Houthi militia in Yemen's central province of Marib, a military source said.





"The vehicles were destroyed in and around the frontline of the southwestern district of Rahabah, killing all aboard," the source in Marib told Xinhua news agency on Monday.





"Despite the airstrikes, the Houthis continue their attempts to retake strategic mountains in the district," the source added, without elaborating further.





Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported six Saudi-led airstrikes on Rahabah and the western district of Sirwah without providing more details.





Earlier in the day, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen towards the Saudi southern city of Khamis Mushait.





In February, the Houthis began a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the government's last northern stronghold.





Yemen's civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.





The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.