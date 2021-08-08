Russia reports 22,320 Covid infections

Russia confirmed 22,320 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,424,884, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.
Moscow:
During this period, the nationwide death toll grew by 793 to 164,094, while the number of recoveries increased by 19,485 to 5,739,838, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,235 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,524,439.
More than 168 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.
Conversations