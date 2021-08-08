Russia reports 22,320 Covid infections

Moscow :

During this period, the nationwide death toll grew by 793 to 164,094, while the number of recoveries increased by 19,485 to 5,739,838, Xinhua news agency reported.





Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,235 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,524,439.





More than 168 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.