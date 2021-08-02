Gang steals jewelry after attacking inmates of a house near VIT University

Vellore :

According to local cop Manoharan, a private school teacher was living with his wife Kanimozhi and two daughters at Ramadas Nagar in front of VIT university.





On Sunday night, seven youths arrived in two motorbikes and knocked on the door of Manoharan’s house. An unsuspecting Manoharan, who opened the door was immediately pushed inside by the gang, which entered with their faces covered and assaulted him and stole gold chains and rings worth estimated around 6 sovereigns, from Manoharan and his family.





As the Kanimozhi started screaming, the gang escaped from the house on their vehicles. Manoharan immediately complained to the police who visited the spot and are presently checking CCTV footage in the area. No arrests have been made till now.