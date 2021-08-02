Cuba registers new daily records for cases, deaths from Covid-19

Havana :

The Ministry of Public Health said in its daily report that three pregnant women and a 12-year-old child were among those who died in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 22 had a source of infection abroad, said Francisco Duran, the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"This disease is not the same one we faced last year," he added.

According to the ministry, 5 per cent of the patients diagnosed were asymptomatic, which corresponds to the new behaviour of the pandemic in the country.

July was the worst month Cuba has experienced during the pandemic, with 200,398 cases and 1,553 deaths registered.

So far, 34.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the domestically produced vaccine candidates as part of the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19.