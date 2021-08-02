Russia adds 22,804 Covid-19 infections

Russia confirmed 22,804 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,288,677, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.
Moscow:
The nationwide death toll grew by 789 to 159,352, while the total recoveries increased by 17,271 to 5,625,890, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,484 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,508,610.
More than 165 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
Conversations