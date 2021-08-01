Pakistan reports 5,026 new Covid cases

Islamabad :

The NCOC said that the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,034,837, including 941,659 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of active cases has risen to 69,756 who are under treatment across the country, including 3,208 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic has killed 62 people on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 23,422.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 382,865 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 356,920 cases so far.