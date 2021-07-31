In Slovenia, the largest number of confirmed daily infections in two months

Ljubljana :

The number of confirmed infections in one day is the highest after June 9, when there were 195. The share of positive tests, which amounted to 8.1 per cent in the last 24 hours, is also worrying, compared to 6.9 per cent as it was the previous day when 116 infections were recorded.





With 1673 PCR tests, 135 infections were confirmed, the 7-day average of daily infections increased to 82, as well as the 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants, which is now 49.5, and 1,044 cases are active, the National Institute of Public Health announced ( NIJZ).





The hospitals are currently treating 29 covid patients, seven of them in intensive care units, the health ministry said.





According to new data, 809,064 people, or 38.4 per cent of the population, have been vaccinated with the required doses of the covid-19 vaccine so far, which is too little to protect against the more contagious delta variant and calm autumn, the government cautioned.





As the Minister of Health Janez Poklukar said in a statement for the media last night, if the desired vaccination of the population of 65 to 70 per cent is not achieved in the fall, epidemiological data will worsen, so at the peak of a possible new wave in November this year will again require the closure and restrictions of public life.





"Therefore, we ask all the inhabitants of Slovenia to be vaccinated," Poklukar appealed, adding that the country currently needs "national unity" similar to that of 1990, when the country decided to go to independence in a referendum, Hina reported.