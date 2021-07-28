Death toll rises to 73 in China's rain-hit Henan

Beijing :

As of Wednesday noon, more than 13.6 million people in 150 county-level regions have been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16. Over 1.02 million hectares of crops were damaged, and about 784,200 houses have collapsed or sustained damages across the province, official data showed.





A total of 1.47 million people have been relocated due to rain-triggered flooding, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Disaster relief and reconstruction efforts are underway across the province.