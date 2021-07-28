Wed, Jul 28, 2021

China's Nanjing reports 47 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Published: Jul 28,202112:42 PM by IANS

Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, reported 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Representative image
Beijing:
All the cases were categorised as locally transmitted, said the municipal health commission of Nanjing, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the province reported a total of 48 locally transmitted confirmed cases  47 in Nanjing and one in the city of Suqian, according to the provincial health commission.

Conversations