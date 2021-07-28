South Korea sets another new high for daily cases

Seoul :

The 1,896 cases announced Wednesday took the country's total for the pandemic to 193,427, with 2,083 deaths from COVID-19.





It was the highest daily jump since the pandemic began and surpassed a previous record of 1,842 announced last Thursday.





The Seoul area has been at the centre of the outbreak. On Tuesday, the government put much of the non-Seoul regions under the second highest distancing guidelines to guard against a nationwide viral spread.