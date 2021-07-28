UK reports another 23,511 coronavirus cases

London :

The number of new cases in the country has continued to fall for a seventh day, Xinhua news agency reported.





The country also recorded another 131 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of daily deaths since March 17. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,303. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.





The latest data came as workplace daily contact testing sites will be expanded to a total of 2,000 sites across the country, with prisons, waste collection and defence among the critical sectors prioritized for the newest sites, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the British government.





Daily contact testing using rapid lateral flow tests will enable eligible workers who have received alerts from the NHS (National Health Service) Covid-19 app or have been called by NHS Test and Trace and told they are a contact and to isolate, to continue working if they test negative each day.





Meanwhile, research carried out by the University of Oxford between April and June 2021 and supported by the Department of Health and Social Care found that in schools, daily contact testing was just as effective at controlling transmission as the current 10-day self-isolation policy.





"As we learn to live with the virus, we will keep doing everything in our power to break chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks. Daily contact testing will play a vital role in this, helping minimize the potential for disruption caused by rising cases, while keeping staff protected," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.





England recently lifted most Covid-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.





More than 88 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 70 per cent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.