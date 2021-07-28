Russia confirms 23,032 new Covid cases

Moscow :

The nationwide death toll grew by 779 to 155,380, while the number of recoveries increased by 20,116 to 5,526,950, Xinhua news agency reported.





Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,623 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,493,330.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday the number of new cases fell 27 percent in Moscow in the last week.