Blinken calls Nepal's PM, discusses bilateral ties

Washington :

Blinken and Deuba emphasised the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.





"The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed our cooperation to combat the effects of climate change,” Price said in a statement.





Deuba was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following Nepal's Supreme Court's intervention.





In Kathmandu, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Prime Minister Deuba received a telephone call from Blinken and had a cordial conversation.





"Matters relating to bilateral relations and cooperation, including the priority issues of the day, such as, COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and assistance of medical equipment and supplies to Nepal were discussed during the talk," it said.





The Secretary of State extended warm congratulations to the Prime Minister on his appointment, according to the ministry.





Prime Minister Deuba appreciated the US Government for providing COVID-19 vaccine and requested for further assistance of appropriate vaccines to cover the children and younger population for preventing widely speculated third wave of the pandemic, the foreign ministry said.





The conversation also covered various areas of Nepal’s development priorities, the United States’ cooperation and the MCC.





They also discussed about "the issue of global warming and climate change and its impact on the economies of climate vulnerable mountainous countries like Nepal," it said.





Prime Minister Deuba underlined Nepal’s democratic credentials and the commitment to human rights and the rule of law.





Conveying his greetings and best wishes to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Minister Deuba expressed his willingness to work closely with the Biden administration, according to the ministry.





Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry has said that the US government is positive about providing necessary support to Nepal to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





During a meeting with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma on Tuesday, Berry said that the US government will be assisting in the improvement of Nepal’s education and health sectors.