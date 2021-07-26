5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo :

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 11.16 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km, reports Xinhua news agency.





The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.





So far no tsunami warning has been issued.