Russia holds Navy Day parade

Moscow :

About 4,000 sailors, more than 50 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 48 naval aviation airplanes and helicopters participated in the parade on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Borei A-class strategic nuclear submarine, Prince Vladimir, made its first public appearance.





The Russian Navy has everything it needs to defend the country and its national interests, President Vladimir Putin said when addressing the ceremony.





"We are capable of detecting any underwater, surface and aerial enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary," the Russian leader added.





Putin reviewed the troops and congratulated sailors and veterans on the holiday, marked annually on the last Sunday of July.