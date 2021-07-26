Malaysia sees fresh high of 17,045 daily Covid cases

Kuala Lumpur :

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Sunday in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 17,039 are local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported.





Another 92 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 7,994.





Some 9,683 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 844,541, or 83.3 per cent of all cases.





Of the remaining 160,903 active cases, 970 are being held in intensive care units and 501 of those are in need of assisted breathing.