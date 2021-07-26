Russia adds 24,072 Covid infections

Russia recorded 24,072 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,126,541, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.
Moscow:
The nationwide death toll grew by 779 to 153,874, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,678 to 5,490,634, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,406 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,488,078.
More than 162 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
