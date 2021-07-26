Greece’s first underwater museum opens ancient world to divers

Athens :

“This is a combination of diving and archaeological diving. It’s diving into history,” says the 48-year-old psychiatrist after pulling himself onto the deck of the Triton dive boat.





“It makes it special and unique.”





The museum beneath the waves at Peristera, a rocky outcrop off the island of Alonissos, opened in 2020, though the site has been largely mothballed until now due to COVID-19 restrictions.





As Greece opens up its vital tourism industry, the site offers an example of a new and more sustainable source of revenue.





Divers like Fercher and Danish wine-cellar maker, Lisette Fredelund, are willing to pay 95 euros ($110) a dive -- about 50 percent more than the cost of a regular recreational scuba outing -- for a guided tour of a site. “It was just amazing,” said Fredelund. “I was just, while we were down there, trying to imagine what it had been like being on a vessel transporting wine.”