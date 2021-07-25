Indonesia reports 38,679 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta :

Another 37,640 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries in the Southeast Asian country to 2,509,318, according to the ministry.





The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces and the more transmissible virus Delta variant has contributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some regions.





Indonesia is accelerating its massive vaccination program while maintaining restrictions on public mobility in several regions amid the second wave of outbreak.





The government is considering relaxing the restrictions on Monday if coronavirus cases decrease significantly.