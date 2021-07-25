Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

Paris :

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.





Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn't tell them what to do.





Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time.





He asked “what is your freedom worth if you say to me I don't want to be vaccinated,'' but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?”He said protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner.”But Macron said demonstrations won't make the coronavirus go away.