Tokyo Olympics: India loses 1-5 to Netherlands in the opening game

Chennai :

Netherland opened the scoring account with their first goal in just 6 minutes into the game. India didn’t wait long to retaliate as Rani scored a goal which tied up the score 1-1 in the first quarter.





The best team in the world soaked up the pressure from the Indian tacklers in the second quarter and the score stayed 1-1 at the halftime.





Come the third quarter, Netherlands, who were a superior team on fitness, balance with the ball and speed, took control and never wavered. They scored goals in quick succession with precision taking the lead 4-1 in the third quarter. The fifth goal was a cherry on the top for the World No.1 in the fourth quarter as the World No. 10 experienced a disappointing outcome in the opening game.





Earlier, Indian Men’s hockey team defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the opening game.











