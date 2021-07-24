China reports 13 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing :

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, of which five each were reported in Guangdong and Yunnan, four in Fujian, three in Sichuan, two in Shanghai and one each in Tianjin, Henan and Hubei, reports Xinhua news agency.





No new suspected cases or death were reported in the day.





With the new cases, China's overall infection tally has reached 92,497, including 681 patients still receiving treatment.





A total of 87,180 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.