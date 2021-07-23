Malaysia sees 15,573 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

Kuala Lumpur :

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference that 32 of the new cases are imported and 15,541 are local transmissions.





He said 144 more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 7,718.





Over 10,090 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 825,387, or 84.8 percent of all cases.





Of the remaining 147,386 active cases, 939 are being held in intensive care units and 456 of those are in need of assisted breathing.