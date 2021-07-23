White House says no change to mask mandate

Washington :

Psaki says any change in the guidance would come from CDC.





The current guidance is that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks while those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear them.





White House and public health officials have been discussing whether to update the mask guidance because of the surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant.





CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing Thursday that while her agency is always reviewing the data, the recommendations haven't changed.