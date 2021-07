Britain hits most daily virus deaths in 4 months

London :

Government figures Tuesday showed 96 new virus-related deaths, the highest since March 24. The UK also recorded 46,558 confirmed cases. The numbers on Tuesday have traditionally been higher because of a weekend reporting lag.





The increase in deaths comes a day after the British government ended lockdown restrictions in England, including on social distancing and mask-wearing. Critics warn it will lead to further spread of the coronavirus and potential deaths in the coming weeks.





Britain''s confirmed virus-related death toll stands at 128,823, the seventh highest in the world.