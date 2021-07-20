New Zealand reports 6 new border-related Covid cases

Wellington :

The new cases include three of the confirmed cases aboard the Mattina container ship, which is currently quarantined in Bluff in the South Island, reports Xinhua news agency.





The other three border cases came from Fiji and South Korea, according to the Ministry.





One previously reported case has recovered.





The number of active cases in New Zealand is 51, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,822, said a Ministry statement.





The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five, it said.





The death toll stood at 26.