NZ extends pause on quarantine-free travel from Aus state

Wellington :

New Zealand health officials met again on Monday and determined that, at this time, a better understanding is still needed of the developing situation in the Australian state, including the number and pattern of Covid-19 cases, Xinhua news agency quoted a Ministry statement as saying.

Victoria remains in lockdown and, with a growing number of people considered linked to the outbreak, Australian health authorities have said that further announcements for the state are expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, quarantine-free travel with Australia's Queensland will remain in place, subject to no further significant developments, with officials deeming the state continuing to pose a low Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand, the statement said.

New Zealand health officials are also closely monitoring the situation in South Australia, following a new case of Covid-19 reported in the community.

Border controls, including pauses to quarantine-free travel, remain a key tool for stopping the introduction and spread of new cases from overseas.

The ongoing pause with Victoria is "a precautionary but necessary measure" while investigations continue, the Ministry said.

The pause on quarantine-free travel from Victoria and New South Wales of Australia will be reviewed again on Wednesday, it added.