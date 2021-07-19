Global Covid-19 caseload tops 190 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 190,359,539, 4,088,092 and 3,619,607,690, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,079,069 and 609,018, respectively, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,106,065 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,376,574), France (5,929,929), Russia (5,884,593), Turkey (5,522,039), the UK (5,455,043), Argentina (4,756,378), Colombia (4,639,466), Italy (4,287,458), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,752,236) and Iran (3,523,263), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 542,214 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (413,609), Mexico (236,240), Peru (195,047), Russia (145,975), the UK (128,985), Italy (127,867), Colombia (116,307), France (111,662) and Argentina (101,549).