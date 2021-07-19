Russia adds 25,018 Covid-19 cases

Moscow :

The center reported 764 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 148,419, while the number of recoveries grew by 18,886 to 5,341,231, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, added 4,357 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,463,135.





More than 159 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.