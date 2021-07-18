Italy reports three coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,127 cases

Tripoli :

Italy has registered 127,867 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.





Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,136 on Sunday, up from 1,111 a day earlier. There were three new admissions to intensive care units against nine on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 156 from a previous 162.





Some 165,269 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 244,797, the health ministry said.