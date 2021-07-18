Sun, Jul 18, 2021

Italy reports three coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,127 cases

Published: Jul 18,202110:45 PM by Reuters

Italy reported just three coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged up to 3,127 from 3,121.

Italy has registered 127,867 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,136 on Sunday, up from 1,111 a day earlier. There were three new admissions to intensive care units against nine on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 156 from a previous 162.

Some 165,269 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 244,797, the health ministry said.

