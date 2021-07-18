Bolsonaro could be discharged in next few days

Rio de Janerio :

In a statement on Saturday, the Vila Nova Star private hospital said: "The President continues to evolve satisfactorily, presenting clinical and laboratory improvement. During the day, a creamy, non-fermented diet will be offered.





"If there is good acceptance, the attendant medical team will decide on the discharge in the next few days."





Bolsonaro, 66, complained of having hiccups for more than 10 days and was hospitalised on July 15 at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia.





Antonio Macedo, the President's personal gastric surgeon, ordered his transfer to the Vila Nova Star hospital to evaluate whether he needed surgery, which has been ruled out for the moment.





Since a stabbing attack in September 2018 during an election rally as a presidential candidate, Bolsonaro has had six surgeries, four of them linked to the wounds he received.