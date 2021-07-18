'Red Apple Fire' in Washington 50 pc contained

Washington :

On Saturday, the Chelan County Sheriff downgraded most of the approximately 1,500 evacuation orders, reports Xinhua news agency.





Some homes and structures remain at risk, according to a report by The Seattle Times.





About 300 people are fighting the fire, and a national incident management team arrived on Friday to assist.





Investigators from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said the fire was human-caused.





Last week, they had identified the house where they believed the fire began.