'Shameless policy makers, Pak Army don't want Afghans fighting enemy inside their home'

Officials in the Presidential Palace say that Pakistan has warned the Afghan Air Force against any strike on the Taliban fighters in the Spin Boldak border district.





"As a neighbouring country that we Afghans have always wanted to share happiness and grieves with, clearly and blatantly makes such statement. Though this is not the first time that Afghans receive such hostile messages from the neighbouring country and Islamabad has been blamed for its activities against Afghanistan stability since the early 1980s, but this time the shameless policy makers and army of Pakistan want Afghans not to fight the enemy inside their home.





"This is the extremity of shamelessness and hostility that Pakistani government and army display," the editorial said.





It went on to say that this proved clearly that "Pakistan is Taliban's godfather and fully supports the terrorist group against the internationally recognised government and the people in their neighbourhood".





"So, nobody now neither inside Afghanistan nor in the international community to justify or support Pakistan's allegations regarding supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan.





"This is a proxy war launched by Pakistan in Afghanistan and Taliban militants are waging this war on behalf of Islamabad and unfortunately, against their own people, against their brothers and sisters," it said.





The editorial further said that the government of Afghanistan and the country's diplomatic institution should give a strong response to this shameless warning.





"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also follow this in the international diplomatic circles to disclose the real face and intention of Pakistan to the world and convince them that what Pakistan says about Afghanistan is just against what it intends and what it does."