UK Health Secy tests Covid positive

London :

Earlier on Saturday, Javid said in a tweet: "I tested positive for Covid. I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.





"Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven't already."





Confirming the positive test later in the day, he tweeted: "My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home."





Javid became the Health Secretary following the resignation of his predecessor Matt Hancock last month, reports Xinhua news agency.





Hancock broke Covid-19 social distancing guidelines during an alleged affair with his aide, which reportedly caused an outrage in the country.





Till date, the UK has registered 5,407,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 128,960 deaths.





The British government has confirmed that most Covid-19 restrictions in England will end on Monday as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown.





But scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.





More than 87 per cent of the the UK's adults have received one dose of Covid -19 vaccine, while over 67 per cent have received two jabs, the latest figures showed.