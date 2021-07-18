China, Syria vow to boost bilateral cooperation

Damascus :

During a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the China-Syria friendship becomes stronger after having withstood the tests of global and regional challenges during the past 65 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, Xinhua reported.





The two sides have been understanding and supporting each other on the issues of mutual interests and concerns, Wang noted, stressing that China firmly stands with the Syrian people and adheres to international justice in preserving Syria's sovereignty and independence.





Wang said that China will work together with Syria to promote the traditional friendship, boost friendly cooperation, protect common interests, and safeguard the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international fairness and justice, and the legitimate rights of developing countries.





Based on equity and mutual respect, China will further the party-to-party exchanges with Syria and share governance experience, the Chinese senior diplomat said.





He expressed China's appreciation of Syria's understanding of and support for China's core interests, while reaffirming China's steadfast support for Syria in exploring its development path in accordance with its own conditions and playing an important role in preserving regional peace and stability.





Meanwhile, China will continue providing COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to help Syria defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said.





As partners in building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China and Syria will jointly discuss the effective ways to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in fields of agriculture and trade, which will help Syria improve livelihood and accelerate reconstruction, the Chinese diplomat said.





On the anti-terror cooperation, Wang said that China is ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Syria, improve Syria's anti-terror capacity, and safeguard each other's national security, while making contribution to global security.





For his part, Mekdad lauded China for being an important and close friend of Syria. Syria and China have been constantly cementing the bilateral ties and cooperation since the establishment of the diplomatic relations 65 years ago, he noted.