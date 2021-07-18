UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

London :

The figure is up from 51,870 cases reported on Friday, which was the highest since mid-January, Xinhua news agency reported.





The country also recorded another 41 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,683. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.





British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling "a bit groggy" last night.





He said on Twitter that he has had two jabs of the vaccine and his symptoms were "mild". He is now self-isolating at home with his family.





The British government has confirmed that most Covid-19 restrictions in England will end on Monday as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown. But scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase the likelihood of dangerous variants.





About 87.8 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and 67.8 per cent have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.





In addition to Covid-19 vaccination, there are plans to offer free flu vaccines to children aged two to 16 and people aged 50 and over or in "at-risk" groups this winter in England, amid the double threat of coronavirus and influenza, the BBC reported on Saturday.





The government is also considering a booster program of Covid-19 vaccines for the most vulnerable in the coming months.