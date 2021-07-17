Israel bans travel to Spain, Kyrgyzstan

Jerusalem :

Israel has already banned its citizens and permanent residents from travelling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee, reports Xinhua news agency.





In addition, inbound passengers from these countries, including recovered and vaccinated ones, must be placed in an immediate seven-day quarantine.





The Ministry on Friday also issued a severe travel warning to Britain, Cyprus, Turkey, Georgia, Uganda, Myanmar, Fiji, Panama, Cambodia, Kenya and Liberia, which will also take effect on July 23.





Prior to the latest announcement, Israel had issued severe travel warnings to 15 countries.





Passengers arriving from countries to which a severe travel warning has been issued will also be required to enter a seven-day quarantine.





Israel has also made it mandatory for passengers arriving from other countries to quarantine up to 24 hours, waiting for the results of the Covid-19 tests that are conducted upon arrival.