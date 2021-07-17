Largest wildfire in Oregon grows with only 7 pc containment

Washington :

The fire, beginning on July 6, has destroyed at least 11 homes and 35 other structures in Klamath County, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by the OregonLive as saying on Friday.





Another 1,900 remain under threat.





The fire had driven about 2,000 people to evacuate.





Its growth prompted new evacuations in Lake County on Thursday evening, the OregonLive report said.





Bootleg Fire operations spokesperson Holly Krake said that strong winds pushed the fire northeast, driving it toward the smaller Log Fire, about six miles northeast of the Bootleg Fire's eastern line.