Sri Lanka receives 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by US

Colombo :

It was the second shipment to Sri Lanka from the global COVAX effort after an AstraZeneca delivery in March.

Sri Lanka has given 36 percent of its population their first vaccine dose while 13 percent have received both doses.





Its vaccination campaign was set back by halted shipments of AstraZeneca from the Indian producer. It then turned to Sinopharm, Sputnik V, and Pfizer to get its population inoculated.





Sri Lanka has confirmed 279,059 coronavirus infections with 3,611 fatalities.