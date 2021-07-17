US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan to form quad group to enhance regional connectivity

Washington :

“The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing,” the State Department said on Friday.





Recognising the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties, it said.





“The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus,” said the State Department.