Fri, Jul 16, 2021

UK reports highest number of daily COVID cases since Jan. 15

Published: Jul 16,202109:30 PM by Reuters

Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of coronavirus, up from 48,553 on Thursday and the highest daily total since Jan. 15.

Picture Credit : Reuters
London: Britain reported its highest number of new COVID cases in more than six months on Friday, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs.

The number of new deaths reported as having occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID test was 49, down from 63 on Thursday, taking the total on this measure to 128,642.

