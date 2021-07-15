Over 1,000 rescuers sent to save 14 people trapped in China tunnel

Beijing :

The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city's Xingye expressway, flooded at around 3.30 a.m., said the local emergency management bureau.

Rescuers were still unable to make contact with the trapped workers as of 1 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The Department of Emergency Management of Guangdong Province has dispatched eight emergency rescue teams from cities surrounding Zhuhai to the scene, and cooperated with city officials to carry out rescue work.

Besides the rescuers, 22 fire engines and five pump trucks have been mobilised for the rescue work.