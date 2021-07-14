Chile reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since Dec

Santiago :

With these figures, the country accumulated a total of 1,590,887 cases and 34,016 deaths.





"Although we are seeing a significant decline in new cases and the positivity rate, it is necessary to continue to maintain self-care measures, as they continue to be most effective in preventing infection," Health Minister Enrique Paris said.





On Monday, the ministry announced the lifting of quarantines in 10 communes and lockdowns in 32 areas of the country effective as of Thursday, due to the gradual decline in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of June.





Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign has fully inoculated over 80 percent of the local population in several parts of the country.





In addition, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced last week greater freedom of movement starting on Thursday for fully vaccinated people.