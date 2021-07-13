Lavrov meets John Kerry in Moscow

Moscow :

During their talks on Monday, Lavrov said: "I consider your visit to be an important and positive sign for the development of bilateral relations, for a reduction in tensions, and for the establishment of professional substantive work in those areas where we can find common denominators.





"Russia attaches great importance to problems associated with global climate change and will continue to cooperate on climate issues on international platforms, primarily with parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change."





On his part, Kerry said that US and Russia, being among the leaders in greenhouse gas emissions, must act together on climate change.





"The deal is to be able to deal with the climate issue separately. It's too important, too significant, and we very much need to move together.





"The US is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, Russia is the fourth. We are among that small group of 20 nations that is the equivalent of 80 per cent of all emissions. What we do, what we decide to do is critical.





"We believe there is space for us to cooperate on this (climate change) and perhaps to be able to open up some better opportunities on other issues as we do cooperate on this," Kerry added.





He added that the US is pleased that Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link in April and Moscow being ready to take steps to tackle climate issues.





Kerry arrived in Russia on Monday. Before his departure on Thursday, he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian officials on climate change.