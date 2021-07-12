11 kidnapped after armed attack in Nigeria

Abuja :

Muhammed Jalige, a spokesman for Kaduna police, said in a statement the gunmen in great numbers "invaded Kajuru town" on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.





They fired sporadically and entered a local leader's residence in the town, abducting the 85-year-old and 10 of his family members.





Jalige urged local residents to remain calm and provide credible information to the police and other security services to prevent any potential attacks on innocent persons.





Nigeria has witnessed in recent months a series of gunman attacks across the country, resulting in many civilians killed and kidnapped.