Austria: 13 injured after car plows into market crowd

Acar plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said.





It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police.





The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.





The crash happened close to the St. Florian monastery south of Linz.